Cowen Reiterates Hold Rating for Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Proteon Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Proteon Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

NASDAQ:PRTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 45,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,027. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,523,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

