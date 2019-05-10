Covestro (1COV) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.78 ($66.02).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting €43.85 ($50.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. Covestro has a twelve month low of €41.42 ($48.16) and a twelve month high of €83.98 ($97.65).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.