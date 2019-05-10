Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 1.4% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 8,780.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,322,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,206 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,539,000 after purchasing an additional 641,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,312,000 after purchasing an additional 112,939 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,557,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $175.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.52%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $562,394.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $3,981,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,917.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,491. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.91.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

