Countryside Properties (CSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 385.80 ($5.04).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 320.60 ($4.19) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 387 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Rebecca J. Worthington sold 102,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total value of £309,647.82 ($404,609.72).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.