Coty Inc (COTY) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Coty has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Coty has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coty to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

COTY opened at $11.57 on Friday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 150,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,747,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coty to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

