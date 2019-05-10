Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.98. 639,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,457. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $31.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $148.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $38,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/corporate-office-properties-trust-ofc-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-28.html.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.