Copa (CPA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of CPA stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Copa has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $119.69.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $672.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

