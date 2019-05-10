CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp set a $14.00 price target on CooTek (Cayman) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut CooTek (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of CTK stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. CooTek has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CooTek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $2,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

