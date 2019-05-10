Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $10,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 390,211 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $4,867,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 76.5% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 483,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 209,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,865,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.02 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

