Continental Building Products (CBPX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Continental Building Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Continental Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Continental Building Products stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. Continental Building Products has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $976.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $122.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $39,899.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 8,501.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,613 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 951,920.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 475,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 15,441.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 331,373 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $7,945,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

