Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) Director Purchases $29,560.00 in Stock

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Casey R. Wold bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $163,407.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CTO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.60. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,918. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $67.01.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

