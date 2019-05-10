CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million.

NYSE CCR opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. CONSOL Coal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $460.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the third quarter worth $906,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

