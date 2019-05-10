ConocoPhillips (RDS/A) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
RDS/A stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,376 shares.
About ConocoPhillips
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.