ConforMIS (CFMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.05. ConforMIS has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. Equities analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley Langdale sold 20,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $59,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,593.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $69,297.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,691 shares of company stock valued at $186,418. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,230,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

