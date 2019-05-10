Comparing IOCHPE MAXION S/S (IOCJY) and Its Rivals

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS: IOCJY) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IOCHPE MAXION S/S to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IOCHPE MAXION S/S 1.38% 5.74% 1.91% IOCHPE MAXION S/S Competitors -3.32% -6.58% 2.58%

IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IOCHPE MAXION S/S’s peers have a beta of 1.74, suggesting that their average stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IOCHPE MAXION S/S $2.35 billion $2.00 million N/A IOCHPE MAXION S/S Competitors $8.02 billion $528.44 million 6.68

IOCHPE MAXION S/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IOCHPE MAXION S/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IOCHPE MAXION S/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IOCHPE MAXION S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A IOCHPE MAXION S/S Competitors 486 1750 2257 98 2.43

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 12.72%. Given IOCHPE MAXION S/S’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IOCHPE MAXION S/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

IOCHPE MAXION S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 22.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

IOCHPE MAXION S/S peers beat IOCHPE MAXION S/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings and freight cars. Iochpe-Maxion S.A. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

