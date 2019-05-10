Comparing Genpact (G) & HPIL (HPIL)

Genpact (NYSE:G) and HPIL (OTCMKTS:HPIL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Genpact has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HPIL has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.8% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of HPIL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genpact and HPIL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 2 6 0 2.75 HPIL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genpact presently has a consensus price target of $34.47, indicating a potential downside of 4.44%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than HPIL.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and HPIL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 8.91% 23.03% 8.95% HPIL N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genpact and HPIL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $3.00 billion 2.28 $282.02 million $1.60 22.54 HPIL N/A N/A -$7.55 million N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than HPIL.

Dividends

Genpact pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. HPIL does not pay a dividend. Genpact pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Genpact beats HPIL on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing and procurement services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company's IT services comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, insurance, consumer product goods and retail, life sciences and healthcare, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and high-tech industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

HPIL Company Profile

HPIL Holding focuses on investing in public or private enterprises in various business sectors in the United States and internationally. It intends to invest in healthcare, energy, food, real estate, communications, and art and culture sectors. The company also intends to acquire intellectual properties and technologies for investment primarily in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. In addition, it offers consulting services, as well as develops products related to the brand license agreement. The company was formerly known as Trim Holding Group and changed its name to HPIL Holding in May 2012 to reflect its business operations. HPIL Holding was founded in 2004 and is based in Midland, Michigan. HPIL Holding is a subsidiary of GIOTOS Limited.

