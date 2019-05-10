Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.77. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $420,245.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 129,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,095. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

