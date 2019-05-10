Commerzbank AG (CBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.08 ($10.55).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of ETR:CBK traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €7.57 ($8.80). 5,176,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 12 month high of €11.06 ($12.86). The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

