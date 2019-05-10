Comerica Bank Purchases 165,639 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 3,037.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,639 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 69,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 190,243 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,750,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $761,067,000 after purchasing an additional 260,521 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE KAR opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 26.46%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/comerica-bank-purchases-165639-shares-of-kar-auction-services-inc-kar.html.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.