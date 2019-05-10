CoinUs (CNUS) Price Down 1% This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. CoinUs has a market cap of $7.02 million and $40,741.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017507 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000499 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

