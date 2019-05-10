Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,288,116.96 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 79,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,288,116.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. 255,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,773. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.55. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 116,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

