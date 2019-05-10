Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.61). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($6.42) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 385.80% and a negative return on equity of 147.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Clovis Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLVS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.89. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $50,700.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $576,755. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

