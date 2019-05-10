Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 253 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21,969.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145,567 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,801,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,521,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,847,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,802,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,951,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $629,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.82.

In other news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.46, for a total transaction of $3,488,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total transaction of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,553 shares of company stock worth $5,560,632. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $354.13 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

