Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 97.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,643,016,000 after buying an additional 21,273,995 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,636,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,821 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,013,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,492,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,263,651,000 after acquiring an additional 246,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,354.36.

GOOG opened at $1,162.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $808.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $85,245.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $453,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 817 shares of company stock valued at $974,730. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

