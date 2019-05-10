Civic Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, ABCC, GOPAX and Radar Relay. Civic has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and $2.80 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00296019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00923375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00136153 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004745 BTC.

About Civic

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kucoin, GOPAX, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Upbit, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Huobi, COSS, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Gate.io, Poloniex, Mercatox, HitBTC, ABCC and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

