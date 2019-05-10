Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Lifted by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,160,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 420,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

C stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

