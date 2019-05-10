Ciena (CIEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ciena’s revenues are expected to benefit from rising demand for packet-optical transport and switching products, integrated network and service management software. The company is increasingly investing in the data and optical fiber market to serve the rising bandwidth demand. Network upgrades by telecom carriers to meet increasing demand bode well for its long-term growth prospects. By expanding beyond its core optical networking expertise, Ciena has also been able to expand customer base and thereby, grow its addressable market. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past six months on average. Customer concentration has been a major impediment for Ciena’s top-line growth as a bulk of revenues is concentrated among a few, large global communications service providers. Aggressive price competition from established players in the market remains another perennial concern for the company.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ciena from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.13.

Ciena stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $778.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $186,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $77,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,541,266. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,081,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $675,180,000 after acquiring an additional 182,486 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

