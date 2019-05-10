CIBC Trims Toromont Industries (TIH) Target Price to C$68.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.38.

TSE:TIH opened at C$61.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.62. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$51.02 and a 12 month high of C$70.62.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$896.80 million. Analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 3.99000009844703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Randall Casson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.74, for a total transaction of C$55,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,010,408. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $128,196.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

