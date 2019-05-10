Chiasma (CHMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports.

NASDAQ:CHMA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 227,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,001. The company has a market capitalization of $185.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.57. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chiasma by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chiasma by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Chiasma in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chiasma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHMA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.84 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

