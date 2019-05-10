Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Chevron by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $121.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $224.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

