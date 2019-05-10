Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Announces Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 151,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,967. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $45.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.
