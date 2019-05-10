Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

CAKE stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $599.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,137.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,626 shares of company stock valued at $127,283. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

