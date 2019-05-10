Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2,167.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total transaction of $704,287.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,491. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.34. 3,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,875. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $259.48 and a twelve month high of $378.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.88.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

