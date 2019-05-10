Champions Oncology (CSBR) & Nantkwest (NK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Champions Oncology and Nantkwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nantkwest 0 2 0 0 2.00

Champions Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.40%. Nantkwest has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 141.23%. Given Nantkwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nantkwest is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and Nantkwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -1.16% -22.94% -3.00% Nantkwest -200,500.02% -55.78% -46.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champions Oncology and Nantkwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $20.24 million 5.03 -$1.47 million ($0.14) -62.57 Nantkwest $50,000.00 2,249.77 -$96.23 million N/A N/A

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Nantkwest.

Risk and Volatility

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nantkwest has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Nantkwest shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of Nantkwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Nantkwest on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Champions Oncology, Inc. markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

