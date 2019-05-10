Cello Health’s (CLL) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Cello Health (LON:CLL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
CLL opened at GBX 133.36 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Cello Health has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 139.88 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86.
About Cello Health
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Cello Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cello Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.