Cello Health’s (CLL) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Cello Health (LON:CLL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CLL opened at GBX 133.36 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Cello Health has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 139.88 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86.

About Cello Health

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

