Celestica Inc (CLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celestica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Celestica posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celestica will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.73. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 10,347.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

