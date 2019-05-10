CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $499,000 Position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

LEAD opened at $34.30 on Friday. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

