Cavalier Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 74.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,379,000 after acquiring an additional 297,192 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

GLD opened at $121.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $127.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

