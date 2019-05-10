Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 900 AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,031,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AutoZone by 766.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 271,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,565 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,900,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $177,272,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total value of $1,961,036.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $995.92, for a total transaction of $7,469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,023,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,640 shares of company stock worth $10,370,907. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,004.48 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $597.00 and a 1-year high of $1,074.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.97 by $1.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $994.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 900 AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/cavalier-investments-llc-acquires-shares-of-900-autozone-inc-azo.html.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.