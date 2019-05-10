Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned a $26.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTRE. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.91. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.79 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Caretrust REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2,802.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.