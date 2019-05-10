Care.com Inc (CRCM) Receives $22.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Care.com in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.83 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

In related news, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $42,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $711,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,105,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,214,866.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,234 shares of company stock worth $2,469,420. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Care.com by 34,879.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 188,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 188,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Care.com by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,294 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Care.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Care.com by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Care.com by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Care.com stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Care.com has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $561.34 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Care.com had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

