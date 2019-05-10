Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Stake Lifted by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,929,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 47,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,958. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

