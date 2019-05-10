Cannae (CNNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cannae had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNNE traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 237,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,319. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

