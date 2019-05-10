Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in First Data Corp (FDC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 902.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,956 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in First Data were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of First Data by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

FDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.03 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

In related news, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $997,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $5,264,274.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,324,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,231,474.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,575. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Data stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. First Data Corp has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.21.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 11.26%. First Data’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

