Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Western Digital Corp (WDC) Stock

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,775 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 7.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 4,323.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $2,033,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Western Digital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 265,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 917,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 108,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Shares of WDC opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $88.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

