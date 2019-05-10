Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $154.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $158.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/canal-capital-management-llc-has-2-47-million-position-in-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.