Campbell Soup (CPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,611. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.51%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 429,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,757,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,348,000 after buying an additional 221,311 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

