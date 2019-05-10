Callisto Network (CLO) Price Hits $0.0025

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, Exrates and BiteBTC. Callisto Network has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $131,058.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.02717096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00089031 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 1,645,368,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,577,255,703 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

