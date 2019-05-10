California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 104,896 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 805,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $129,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 48,033.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,834 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $115.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.57.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/california-public-employees-retirement-system-acquires-104896-shares-of-clorox-co-clx.html.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.