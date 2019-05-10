Calculus VCT PLC (CLC) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.40

Calculus VCT PLC (LON:CLC) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CLC opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Friday. Calculus VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 55 ($0.72).

